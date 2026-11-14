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🔬 Silver Spring MD Science Jobs – Multiple Lab & Leadership Roles
Silver Spring is buzzing with science work right now, from hands-on bench research to high-level federal leadership. If you’re into data, lab work, or big-picture systems, these are worth a look.
Research Assistant I – MHRP (Viral Genomics)
- Employer: The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine (HJF)
- Location: Silver Spring, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $19.33–$26.00/hour
Entry-level lab role supporting the US Military HIV Research Program in the Viral Genomics Section. You’ll run PCR, sequencing, and cloning, keep clean data and lab records, and help prep reports—great fit if you have a bachelor’s in a science field and want real-world infectious disease research experience.
Quality Assurance Officer – Clinical Trials
- Employer: Bering-Alaka'ina Holdings, LLC
- Location: Silver Spring, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $128,881.63–$132,635.47/year
Lead quality assurance and regulatory compliance for onsite clinical trials, including audits, SOPs, and GCP/FDA compliance. Ideal if you’re a U.S. citizen with 5+ years of clinical trial QA experience and want a senior role with strong pay and federal-facing work.
Supervisory Physical Scientist (GS-15) – NOAA NWS
- Employer: National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) – National Weather Service
- Location: Silver Spring, MD
- Type: Full-time, Permanent (Federal GS-15)
- Salary: $169,279–$197,200/year
Senior federal leadership role running the Systems Management Division for atmospheric and surface observing systems. You’ll oversee staff, budgets, and life-cycle management of key weather observation systems—best for someone with strong atmospheric/observing systems background and prior GS-14-level program management experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—Silver Spring’s science scene is active, and similar roles pop up often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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