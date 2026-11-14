Silver Spring is buzzing with science work right now, from hands-on bench research to high-level federal leadership. If you’re into data, lab work, or big-picture systems, these are worth a look.

Employer: The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine (HJF)

The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine (HJF) Location: Silver Spring, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.33–$26.00/hour

Entry-level lab role supporting the US Military HIV Research Program in the Viral Genomics Section. You’ll run PCR, sequencing, and cloning, keep clean data and lab records, and help prep reports—great fit if you have a bachelor’s in a science field and want real-world infectious disease research experience.

Employer: Bering-Alaka'ina Holdings, LLC

Location: Silver Spring, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $128,881.63–$132,635.47/year

Lead quality assurance and regulatory compliance for onsite clinical trials, including audits, SOPs, and GCP/FDA compliance. Ideal if you’re a U.S. citizen with 5+ years of clinical trial QA experience and want a senior role with strong pay and federal-facing work.

Employer: National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) – National Weather Service

– National Weather Service Location: Silver Spring, MD

Type: Full-time, Permanent (Federal GS-15)

Salary: $169,279–$197,200/year

Senior federal leadership role running the Systems Management Division for atmospheric and surface observing systems. You’ll oversee staff, budgets, and life-cycle management of key weather observation systems—best for someone with strong atmospheric/observing systems background and prior GS-14-level program management experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they highlight—Silver Spring’s science scene is active, and similar roles pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.