Silver Spring is busy right now with front-line sales and client-facing roles, especially in banking and local services. If you like building relationships and talking with people all day, these are worth a look.

Employer: SECU Credit Union

SECU Credit Union Location: Silver Spring, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.35 – $39.42/hour (depending on level and experience)

Help members with everyday banking, savings goals, and big life plans while also doing community events and financial education. Strong fit if you have consultative sales experience and want solid pay, quarterly bonuses, and full benefits at Maryland’s largest credit union.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: 8711 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Type: Full-time

Pay: $38.00 – $65.50/hour (base pay range)

(base pay range) Posting End Date: 22 Nov 2026 (may close earlier)

Advisory-heavy role serving affluent clients with deposits, lending, and investments while managing your own book of business. Best for licensed bankers (FINRA Series 6 & 63, insurance licenses) who enjoy proactive outreach, portfolio growth, and a strong benefits package.

Employer: Heritage Landscape Services

Location: Silver Spring, MD

Type: Full-time

Client-facing sales and account management for commercial landscape properties—own a portfolio, upsell enhancements, and drive renewals. Good match if you have 3+ years in the landscape industry, like being out on sites, and want incentives, a company vehicle, and full benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.