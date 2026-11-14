Silver Spring’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, home health, and federal agencies. If you’re in medicine, nursing, or support roles, there are several solid options here right now.

Employer: CenterWell Home Health (a Humana company)

CenterWell Home Health (a company) Location: Silver Spring, MD

Type: Part-time / Per Diem

Pay: $60–$83 per visit (FT equivalent range $93,900–$129,300/year)

Work 1+ visit a week helping patients regain communication and swallowing skills at home. Great fit if you’re an SLP with ASHA credentials, at least 6 months’ experience, and want flexible, patient-focused work.

Employer: Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group | Kaiser Permanente

Location: Silver Spring, MD (Holy Cross & Suburban Hospitals)

(Holy Cross & Suburban Hospitals) Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $580,000/year

Non-cardiac thoracic role with emphasis on minimally invasive VATS and robotics, in a physician-led group with shareholder track and rich benefits. Ideal for a BC/BE thoracic surgeon with 2+ years’ experience and multi-state licensure (DC/MD/VA or eligible).

Employer: Capital City Nurses

Location: Silver Spring & nearby ZIPs

Silver Spring & nearby ZIPs Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: Not listed (performance bonuses + $500 referral bonus)

In-home care with flexible shifts (days, nights, weekends) and paid training. Good for CNAs and experienced caregivers who want steady local clients and a long-standing regional agency.

Employer: U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), CBER

Location: Silver Spring, MD

Type: Full-time (Federal, Title 21)

Pay System: Title 21, Band G / SES-equivalent (salary not listed)

Senior CMO role leading biologics/drug development policy, oversight, and strategy at CBER. Best for physicians with deep regulatory science experience, executive leadership background, and ability to obtain Top Secret clearance.

Employer: Holy Cross Health (Trinity Health)

(Trinity Health) Location: Silver Spring, MD (plus Germantown & network sites)

(plus Germantown & network sites) Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary (exact range not listed)

Provide interventional and diagnostic radiology across Holy Cross sites with flexible schedules and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 403(b), tuition reimbursement). Good match if you want a mission-driven, multi-hospital system near DC.

Employer: Maryland Oncology Hematology / The US Oncology Network

Location: Silver Spring, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.31–$34.32/hour

Front-line financial counseling role in an oncology clinic—explain insurance, pre-auths, co-pays, and assistance programs to patients. Great for someone with 3+ years pre-services and 2+ years patient benefits experience who knows CPT/HCPCS.

Employer: Trinity Health / Holy Cross Health

Location: Silver Spring, MD

Type: Full-time, Rotating 12-hour shifts (on-call)

Pay: $41.46–$64.31/hour

Lead and mentor nurses in Interventional Procedures while providing direct patient care. Good step up for RNs with 1+ year specialty experience and a MD or Compact RN license who want leadership plus bedside work.

Employer: Trinity Health FirstChoice

Location: Holy Cross Silver Spring, MD

Type: Part-time travel assignment (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week)

Pay: $68–$73/hour, approx. $2,448/week gross (plus possible differentials & stipend)

Mobile staffing RN role with premium pay and flexible scheduling, floating within Trinity Health. Best for RNs with 18+ months recent Med Surg/Tele experience who like variety and short-term assignments.

Employer: Trust Home Care

Location: Silver Spring, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact range not listed)

Plan and manage in-home care for patients, with flexible scheduling and room to grow. Good for RNs who enjoy one-on-one visits, care planning, and independent work in the community.

Employer: Holy Cross Health

Location: Silver Spring, MD

Type: Full-time (Day shift)

Pay: $19.58–$28.41/hour

Lead chart processing and HIM workflows, support birth registration, and act as a go-to for EHR/document imaging. Great for someone with 3–5 years HIM/medical records experience looking for a lead role with strong benefits.

Employer: Trust Home Care

Location: Silver Spring, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Provide skilled nursing in patients’ homes—meds, wound care, vitals, and teaching families. Good fit for Maryland LPNs who like independent work, home visits, and close patient relationships.

Employer: Viska Homecare and Companion Services

Location: Downtown Silver Spring, MD

Type: Part-time, in-person

Pay: $17–$20/hour

Non-medical CNA role supporting a male client with companionship, ADLs, light housekeeping, and errands. Great if you’re a male CNA with CPR/First Aid who wants flexible hours and local, steady shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are hiring for related roles too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.