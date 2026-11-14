Silver Spring has some very special dogs looking for homes right now. All of these pups are with K-9 Lifesavers and are living in foster or boarding while they wait for their families.

Breed: Mountain Cur / Retriever / Plott Hound mix

Mountain Cur / Retriever / Plott Hound mix Age: About 9–10 months (young)

About (young) Gender: Female

Color: Brindle with white

Weight: About 70 lbs

About Living at: Foster home

Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: K-9 Lifesavers

Linden is a beautiful brindle youngster who’s already a good size and growing into her looks. She’s still in that fun, young-dog stage and is getting a great start in a foster home while she waits for a permanent family.

👉 Meet Linden and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Shepherd mix Age: About 8 weeks (puppy)

About (puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Weight: About 5–6 lbs

About Living at: Foster home

Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: K-9 Lifesavers

Baby Zena is a tiny Aussie mix pup, part of a litter of babies in foster care. She’s just the right age to start bonding with her new family and learning all the basics.

👉 Meet Baby Zena and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Shepherd mix Age: About 8 weeks (puppy)

About (puppy) Gender: Female

Color: White with red/golden/orange/chestnut

Weight: About 5–6 lbs

About Living at: Foster home

Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: K-9 Lifesavers

Baby Zoey is another adorable Aussie mix from the same litter, with striking white and red coloring and a small, cuddly size.

👉 Meet Baby Zoey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Shepherd mix Age: About 8 weeks (puppy)

About (puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Not listed

Not listed Weight: About 5–6 lbs

About Living at: Foster home

Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: K-9 Lifesavers

Baby Zelda is a young Aussie mix pup from the same litter, small and ready to grow up with a family of her own.

👉 Meet Baby Zelda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Shepherd mix Age: About 8 weeks (puppy)

About (puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Not listed

Not listed Weight: About 5–6 lbs

About Living at: Foster home

Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: K-9 Lifesavers

Baby Zebra is one of the male pups in this Aussie mix litter, a tiny guy now who will grow into an active companion.

👉 Meet Baby Zebra and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Shepherd mix Age: About 8 weeks (puppy)

About (puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white

Weight: About 4 lbs

About Living at: Foster home

Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: K-9 Lifesavers

Baby Zuzu is one of the smaller pups in the litter, with a lovely red-and-white coat and lots of growing still to do.

👉 Meet Baby Zuzu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Shepherd mix Age: About 8 weeks (puppy)

About (puppy) Gender: Female

Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white

Weight: About 5–6 lbs

About Living at: Foster home

Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: K-9 Lifesavers

Baby Zara is another red-and-white Aussie mix baby, just the right age to start training and socializing with her new people.

👉 Meet Baby Zara and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Shepherd mix Age: About 8 weeks (puppy)

About (puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Weight: About 5–6 lbs

About Living at: Foster home

Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: K-9 Lifesavers

Baby Zummer is a chocolate-colored Aussie mix boy, part of the same litter of pups all waiting in foster care.

👉 Meet Baby Zummer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mountain Cur mix

Mountain Cur mix Age: About 1 year (young adult)

About (young adult) Gender: Female

Color: Brindle

Weight: About 55 lbs

About Living at: Boarding

Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: K-9 Lifesavers

Jay is a beautiful brindle girl, just out of puppyhood and ready to settle into a home of her own.

👉 Meet Jay and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu

Shih Tzu Age: About 6–7 years (adult)

About (adult) Gender: Female

Color: White with gray/silver

Weight: About 14 lbs

About Living at: Coming soon (not yet in a regular foster/placement)

(not yet in a regular foster/placement) Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: K-9 Lifesavers

Eliza is a tiny Shih Tzu sweetheart, a small adult dog looking for her happily-ever-after.

👉 Meet Eliza and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Shepherd mix Age: About 8 weeks (puppy)

About (puppy) Gender: Male

Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut

Weight: About 5–6 lbs

About Living at: Foster home

Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: K-9 Lifesavers

Baby Zag is a dark-coated Aussie mix boy with rich tan markings, another member of this busy little litter.

👉 Meet Baby Zag and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd mix

Australian Shepherd mix Age: About 8 weeks (puppy)

About (puppy) Gender: Male

Color: White with red/golden/orange/chestnut

Weight: About 5–6 lbs

About Living at: Foster home

Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: K-9 Lifesavers

Baby Zig is another white-and-red Aussie mix boy, small now and ready to grow up with a family.

👉 Meet Baby Zig and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs sounds like a match, the first step is to fill out K-9 Lifesavers’ Adoption Questionnaire at https://petstablished.com/adoption_form/43315/generic and review their process at http://www.k-9lifesavers.org/howtoadopt/. You can also reach K-9 Lifesavers by phone for questions at (202) 263-1990 (listed on their website).

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.