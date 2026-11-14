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🐶 Playful Pups & Gentle Companions Ready for Adoption in Silver Spring
Silver Spring has some very special dogs looking for homes right now. All of these pups are with K-9 Lifesavers and are living in foster or boarding while they wait for their families.
Linden
- Breed: Mountain Cur / Retriever / Plott Hound mix
- Age: About 9–10 months (young)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle with white
- Weight: About 70 lbs
- Living at: Foster home
- Adoption fee: $400
- Shelter: K-9 Lifesavers
Linden is a beautiful brindle youngster who’s already a good size and growing into her looks. She’s still in that fun, young-dog stage and is getting a great start in a foster home while she waits for a permanent family.
👉 Meet Linden and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Baby Zena
- Breed: Australian Shepherd mix
- Age: About 8 weeks (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Weight: About 5–6 lbs
- Living at: Foster home
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: K-9 Lifesavers
Baby Zena is a tiny Aussie mix pup, part of a litter of babies in foster care. She’s just the right age to start bonding with her new family and learning all the basics.
👉 Meet Baby Zena and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Baby Zoey
- Breed: Australian Shepherd mix
- Age: About 8 weeks (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with red/golden/orange/chestnut
- Weight: About 5–6 lbs
- Living at: Foster home
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: K-9 Lifesavers
Baby Zoey is another adorable Aussie mix from the same litter, with striking white and red coloring and a small, cuddly size.
👉 Meet Baby Zoey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Baby Zelda
- Breed: Australian Shepherd mix
- Age: About 8 weeks (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Not listed
- Weight: About 5–6 lbs
- Living at: Foster home
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: K-9 Lifesavers
Baby Zelda is a young Aussie mix pup from the same litter, small and ready to grow up with a family of her own.
👉 Meet Baby Zelda and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Baby Zebra
- Breed: Australian Shepherd mix
- Age: About 8 weeks (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Not listed
- Weight: About 5–6 lbs
- Living at: Foster home
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: K-9 Lifesavers
Baby Zebra is one of the male pups in this Aussie mix litter, a tiny guy now who will grow into an active companion.
👉 Meet Baby Zebra and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Baby Zuzu
- Breed: Australian Shepherd mix
- Age: About 8 weeks (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white
- Weight: About 4 lbs
- Living at: Foster home
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: K-9 Lifesavers
Baby Zuzu is one of the smaller pups in the litter, with a lovely red-and-white coat and lots of growing still to do.
👉 Meet Baby Zuzu and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Baby Zara
- Breed: Australian Shepherd mix
- Age: About 8 weeks (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white
- Weight: About 5–6 lbs
- Living at: Foster home
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: K-9 Lifesavers
Baby Zara is another red-and-white Aussie mix baby, just the right age to start training and socializing with her new people.
👉 Meet Baby Zara and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Baby Zummer
- Breed: Australian Shepherd mix
- Age: About 8 weeks (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Weight: About 5–6 lbs
- Living at: Foster home
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: K-9 Lifesavers
Baby Zummer is a chocolate-colored Aussie mix boy, part of the same litter of pups all waiting in foster care.
👉 Meet Baby Zummer and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jay
- Breed: Mountain Cur mix
- Age: About 1 year (young adult)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Weight: About 55 lbs
- Living at: Boarding
- Adoption fee: $400
- Shelter: K-9 Lifesavers
Jay is a beautiful brindle girl, just out of puppyhood and ready to settle into a home of her own.
👉 Meet Jay and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Eliza
- Breed: Shih Tzu
- Age: About 6–7 years (adult)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with gray/silver
- Weight: About 14 lbs
- Living at: Coming soon (not yet in a regular foster/placement)
- Adoption fee: $400
- Shelter: K-9 Lifesavers
Eliza is a tiny Shih Tzu sweetheart, a small adult dog looking for her happily-ever-after.
👉 Meet Eliza and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Baby Zag
- Breed: Australian Shepherd mix
- Age: About 8 weeks (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut
- Weight: About 5–6 lbs
- Living at: Foster home
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: K-9 Lifesavers
Baby Zag is a dark-coated Aussie mix boy with rich tan markings, another member of this busy little litter.
👉 Meet Baby Zag and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Baby Zig
- Breed: Australian Shepherd mix
- Age: About 8 weeks (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with red/golden/orange/chestnut
- Weight: About 5–6 lbs
- Living at: Foster home
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: K-9 Lifesavers
Baby Zig is another white-and-red Aussie mix boy, small now and ready to grow up with a family.
👉 Meet Baby Zig and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these dogs sounds like a match, the first step is to fill out K-9 Lifesavers’ Adoption Questionnaire at https://petstablished.com/adoption_form/43315/generic and review their process at http://www.k-9lifesavers.org/howtoadopt/. You can also reach K-9 Lifesavers by phone for questions at (202) 263-1990 (listed on their website).
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.