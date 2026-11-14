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📅 One-time pre-Code cartoon screening with animation historian
📅 Classic pre-Code cartoons on the big screen in Silver Spring
On Saturday, Nov 14, 2026 at 11am, animation historian Jerry Beck will present a special program of early 1930s “pre-Code” animated shorts.
Before the Hays Code, cartoons could be wild, surreal, and a bit risqué. Beck — a professor at CalArts, UCLA, and USC and author of 15+ books on classic cartoons — will share a handpicked lineup of rare, jazz-filled, flapper-era cartoons from obscure studios.
He’ll introduce each short, talk about the hidden history behind them, the feature films they originally played with, and how they reflected Depression-era life.
This is a one-time screening and a fun pick for classic film and animation fans.
Please note: content is not suitable for children.
More Info: Classic Film Weekend: More Pre-Code Cartoons + by ...
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