📅 Learn about Silver Spring’s Canada Dry plant history

Celebrate the 80th anniversary of the 1946 opening of Silver Spring’s Canada Dry Bottling Plant with a one-hour history talk.

Join Jerry A. McCoy, MPI Board Member and founder of the Silver Spring Historical Society, for an illustrated talk on the plant’s history and how part of the building was later turned into housing.

Date & Time: Saturday, Nov 14, 2026, 11am–12pm

Location: Silver Spring B&O Railroad Station, 8100 Georgia Ave

The event is presented by Silver Spring Town Center, Inc. in collaboration with SSHS and MPI. It’s a nice pick if you enjoy local history or want to learn how older buildings in Silver Spring have been reused.