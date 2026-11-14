📅 Medicare & Health Insurance Seminar for Seniors and Adults

Learn how to make sense of your health coverage at the 2026 Community Enrichment Seminar.

When: Saturday, Nov 14, 2026, 10am–2pm

Where: The Yeshua Nation, 8120 Fenton Street, Suite 301 E, Silver Spring, MD 20190

This session will cover Medicare 101 and health insurance education, including:

Medicare benefits and eligibility

Coverage options and how they differ

How the enrollment process works

Common enrollment mistakes to avoid

Health insurance questions for people under age 65

Attendees can ask questions, clear up confusion, and leave with more confidence about choosing and using their health coverage.

If you or a family member are on Medicare or trying to understand health insurance options, this is a helpful, low-pressure way to get answers in person.