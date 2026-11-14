undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📢 Medicare & health insurance seminar in Silver Spring
📅 Medicare & Health Insurance Seminar for Seniors and Adults
Learn how to make sense of your health coverage at the 2026 Community Enrichment Seminar.
When: Saturday, Nov 14, 2026, 10am–2pm
Where: The Yeshua Nation, 8120 Fenton Street, Suite 301 E, Silver Spring, MD 20190
This session will cover Medicare 101 and health insurance education, including:
- Medicare benefits and eligibility
- Coverage options and how they differ
- How the enrollment process works
- Common enrollment mistakes to avoid
- Health insurance questions for people under age 65
Attendees can ask questions, clear up confusion, and leave with more confidence about choosing and using their health coverage.
If you or a family member are on Medicare or trying to understand health insurance options, this is a helpful, low-pressure way to get answers in person.
More Info: 2026 Community Enrichment Seminar | Downtown Silve...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.