Silver Spring neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from furniture to computer parts. Here’s what’s up for grabs around town.

Item: Cpu cooler, specifics unknown

Condition: Used, pulled from an old PC (no extra details given)

Location: Wheaton, Montgomery County, Maryland

Source: trashnothing.com

The giver has a CPU cooler from a computer they no longer own. Details like brand or size are not listed, so this is best for someone comfortable matching parts or who wants it for a project or spare parts. First come, first served.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Antique creamy white dresser

Condition: Needs repainting and new knobs

Size: 46” wide x 18” deep x 36” tall

Location: Colesville, Montgomery County, Maryland

Source: trashnothing.com

Sturdy antique dresser with lots of potential as a DIY project. It will need fresh paint and replacement knobs, but the dimensions make it a good fit for a bedroom or hallway. The poster notes that if it’s not picked up this weekend, it will be taken to the dump. Collect anytime within that window.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Tall dresser, previously used in a baby’s room

Condition: Painted white, needs sanding/repainting, missing one knob

Size: 48” tall x 15 1/4” deep x 28 1/2” wide

Location: Colesville, Montgomery County, Maryland

Source: trashnothing.com

This tall dresser is a good candidate for a nursery or small bedroom. It’s already painted white but will need some sanding and a new coat of paint, plus one replacement knob. The owner says if it isn’t picked up this weekend, it’s headed to the dump. Collect anytime during that period.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Dining table with 2 leaves

Condition: “In need of work,” unfinished project

Sizes:

48” round (no leaves)

(no leaves) 60” oval (with 1 leaf)

(with 1 leaf) 78” oval (with 2 leaves)

Location: Colesville, Montgomery County, Maryland

Source: trashnothing.com

Expandable dining table that can seat a small or larger group depending on how many leaves you use. It does need repair or refinishing, so it’s best for someone who likes furniture projects. The owner wants it picked up this weekend or it will go to the dump. Collect anytime within that timeframe.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Tall armoire

Condition: In good condition (no other details given)

Size: 74” tall x 45” wide x 20 1/2” deep

Location: Colesville, Montgomery County, Maryland

Source: trashnothing.com

Spacious armoire that could work for clothing, linens, or general storage. The poster says it’s in good condition and needs to be picked up ASAP. Collect anytime, but don’t wait too long.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Depend Men Night Defense Underwear

Size: XL, overnight protection

Quantity: About 250 pieces (per poster)

Price: $0.50 each (very low-cost, not fully free)

Location: Near Ray's Meadow Park, Silver Spring, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

The poster has a large supply of Depend Men Night Defense Underwear in size XL. These are offered at a very low price per piece, which may help someone looking for affordable overnight protection.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

If you’re interested in any of these free deals around Silver Spring, try to reach out and arrange pickup quickly—popular items and weekend-only offers can disappear fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.