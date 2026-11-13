Silver Spring has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from hospital billing help to grocery and paint store roles. If you like talking with people and solving problems, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Location: 17 Randolph Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20904 (Store #3359)

(Store #3359) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help both retail and wholesale customers pick the right paint, answer questions, and keep the store looking sharp. You’ll use your English and Spanish skills, work toward sales goals, and get access to medical, dental, vision, retirement, and paid time off.

Employer: Children's National Hospital

Location: 12211 Plum Orchard Dr, Silver Spring, MD 20904

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.54 – $30.89/hour

Be the main contact for parents with billing and insurance questions for kids’ care. You’ll handle high-volume phone calls, explain complex bills in simple terms, and work across several billing systems; 3–5 years of medical office experience is required.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Silver Spring, MD

Type: Part-time

Salary: Starting pay at least local minimum wage (exact rate not listed)

Hands-on role cutting, packaging, and displaying fresh fruits and veggies in a fast-paced, team setting. Good fit if you like food prep, staying active on your feet, and want weekly pay, store discounts, flexible schedules, and potential health benefits if eligible.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby. Apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.