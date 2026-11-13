Silver Spring has some solid logistics and operations roles right now, especially if you like organized work and clear routines. Here are a few strong picks worth a look.

Employer: Holy Cross Health

Holy Cross Health Location: Silver Spring, MD (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Type: Full-time, day shift (Mon–Fri, every other weekend, 6:00am–2:30pm )

(Mon–Fri, every other weekend, ) Salary: $17.65–$25.04/hour

You’ll handle medical supplies and equipment for hospital units, keep supply bins stocked and tidy, and support ordering and data entry. This role is great if you have 2+ years of healthcare supply chain experience, like staying organized, and want strong benefits from day one (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 403B, and more) plus free onsite parking.

Employer: OCT Consulting LLC

Location: Onsite – Silver Spring, MD

Type: Full-time (federal client support)

Full-time (federal client support) Salary: $75,000–$85,000/year (commensurate with experience)

This is a mid-level federal acquisition and contracts role, handling the full contract life cycle (RFPs/RFQs, awards, admin, and closeout) across multiple contract types. Ideal if you have 3–8 years of 1102-style federal contracting experience, a bachelor’s degree, and can obtain a Public Trust; comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 3% employer contribution, PTO, and training benefits.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles tend to pop up often in this area.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.