🍽️ Silver Spring Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Silver Spring’s food scene is busy, and local spots are hiring to keep up. Here are a few solid roles if you like fast-paced work and serving people.

Employer: Holy Cross Health

Holy Cross Health Location: Holy Cross Hospital, Silver Spring, MD

Type: Part-time, Evening shift (4:00–8:00 pm, every other weekend)

Pay: $18.00 – $21.42/hour (based on experience, skills, education)

Help assemble and deliver patient meals, collect trays, and keep the kitchen area clean. Good fit if you want steady hospital work, flexible hours, and access to day-one benefits, PTO, 403(b), and free parking.

Employer: Potbelly Sandwich Works (franchise location)

Location: Silver Spring, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $20/hour plus tips

Lead shifts in a busy sandwich shop—assign tasks, keep the line moving, handle cash, and make sure guests leave happy. Great if you have 1+ year restaurant/retail supervisor experience and want a fast-paced role with real leadership responsibility.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Silver Spring, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (competitive wages, paid weekly)

Decorate cakes and desserts, handle custom orders, and keep bakery displays looking sharp. Best for someone with prior cake decorating experience who wants steady hours, flexible schedules, store discounts, and access to health benefits and PTO.

If one of these looks right, click through, check the details, and apply soon—good food jobs in Silver Spring tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.