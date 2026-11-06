💻 Silver Spring IT Openings: Multiple Roles from AV to Cyber

Silver Spring’s tech scene is busy right now, with hands-on roles and growth paths for different skill levels. Here are a few solid IT and tech-focused jobs hiring locally.

Employer: GAMA-1 Technologies

GAMA-1 Technologies Location: Silver Spring, MD (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mid- to senior-level role on an Agile team working in Linux and AWS, plus GCP and Azure. You’ll help architect, configure, and test cloud-native services and build secure, automated pipelines and infrastructure for an enterprise data environment.

Employer: VersaTech, Inc.

Location: Silver Spring, MD (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $41,000–$52,500 (depending on experience)

Entry-level friendly AV/IT role keeping conference rooms and hybrid meetings running smoothly. You’ll handle room readiness, basic troubleshooting, and customer support, with a clear career path to higher AV roles and benefits including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and holidays.

Employer: Volexity

Location: Silver Spring, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you’re technical (Python, Linux, cloud) and want to move into product management in cybersecurity. You’ll help deploy products for real customers, build automation with tools like Terraform/Ansible, and turn customer issues into product requirements while learning the cyber product space.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there’s more detail on the employer site, and you might be a stronger match than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.