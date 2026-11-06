🔬 Silver Spring Science & Research Roles with Multiple Openings

Silver Spring is buzzing with lab and data work right now, especially around infectious disease and climate impacts on our coasts. If you’re into bench science or big datasets, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine (HJF)

The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine (HJF) Location: Silver Spring, MD (lab-based)

(lab-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.33–$25/hour

Entry-level lab role supporting the US Military HIV Research Program in the Immunology Section. You’ll get full training in cell culture, ELISA, molecular cloning, and flow cytometry while helping isolate and characterize antibodies to HIV and tropical diseases.

Employer: HJF (Walter Reed Army Institute of Research – WRAIR)

(Walter Reed Army Institute of Research – WRAIR) Location: Silver Spring, MD (lab-based)

(lab-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: $93,100–$105,000/year

Lead assay development and validation for infectious disease diagnostics used in clinical labs and research. This role owns design and implementation of serology, PCR, NGS methods, and mentoring junior staff in a highly collaborative, multi-agency environment.

Employer: HJF (Leishmania Diagnostics Laboratory, WRAIR)

(Leishmania Diagnostics Laboratory, WRAIR) Location: Silver Spring, MD (lab-based)

(lab-based) Type: Full-time

Salary: $52,800–$70,000/year

Postdoc role focused on molecular and serological assay development for leishmaniasis and other pathogens of military interest. You’ll design protocols, validate assays (ELISA, qPCR, NGS), write papers and patents, and help keep the lab CAP-compliant.

Employer: IBSS (supporting NOAA CO-OPS)

(supporting NOAA CO-OPS) Location: Remote – DMV area preferred; supports Silver Spring, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000–$80,000/year

Application Deadline: November 30, 2026

Mid-level role turning ocean and coastal data into operational products for sea level, flooding, and climate resilience. Heavy use of MATLAB, Python, GitHub, APIs, and PostgreSQL to build and QA water level and hazard visualization tools for NOAA.

If one of these fits your skills, save the link and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of reviews.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.