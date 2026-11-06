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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Silver Spring
Looking for a loyal friend in Silver Spring, MD? These adoptable dogs are waiting for a safe, loving home and a family to call their own.
Pup Willow
- Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog mix
- Age: Baby (DOB 06/04/2026)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with tan
- Weight: ~18 lbs
- Living at: Foster home
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: K-9 Lifesavers
- Contact: K-9 Lifesavers – see adoption form link below
Pup Willow is a lovely young pup just starting life and learning about the world from her foster home. As a Catahoula mix, she’ll likely enjoy playtime, walks, and mental enrichment as she grows.
To adopt, you’ll need to fill out an Adoption Questionnaire:
➡️ https://petstablished.com/adoption_form/43315/generic
Learn more about the process: http://www.k-9lifesavers.org/howtoadopt/
👉 Meet Pup Willow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jordan
- Breed: Goldendoodle
- Age: Adult (about 4 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Weight: ~50 lbs
- Living at: Coming soon to the rescue
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: K-9 Lifesavers
- Contact: K-9 Lifesavers – via adoption form
Jordan is a gorgeous Goldendoodle girl with a sweet heart. At about 4 years old, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home that will give her love, structure, and regular grooming.
Interested in Jordan? Start with the Adoption Questionnaire:
➡️ https://petstablished.com/adoption_form/43315/generic
Process details: http://www.k-9lifesavers.org/howtoadopt/
👉 Meet Jordan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gertie
- Breed: Poodle (Miniature)
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: K-9 Lifesavers
- Contact: K-9 Lifesavers – see adoption form link below
Details are still being added for Gertie, but as a miniature Poodle, she’ll likely need regular grooming and enjoy time with her people. Check her listing for updates on age, size, and personality.
To get started:
➡️ Adoption form: https://petstablished.com/adoption_form/43315/generic
➡️ Adoption info: http://www.k-9lifesavers.org/howtoadopt/
👉 Meet Gertie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pup Rhone
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Hound mix
- Age: Baby (about 4–5 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Weight: ~25 lbs
- Living at: Coming soon
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: K-9 Lifesavers
Pup Rhone is an adorable young Lab/Hound mix boy. At 4–5 months, he’s at a great age for training, bonding, and learning good manners with his new family.
Start the process here:
➡️ Adoption Questionnaire: https://petstablished.com/adoption_form/43315/generic
➡️ How to adopt: http://www.k-9lifesavers.org/howtoadopt/
👉 Meet Pup Rhone and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pup Regina
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Hound mix
- Age: Baby (about 4–5 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white
- Weight: ~20 lbs
- Living at: Coming soon
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: K-9 Lifesavers
Pup Regina is a sweet Lab/Hound mix pup with soft coloring and a young, eager spirit. She’ll need a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of love.
To meet Regina, begin with:
➡️ Adoption Questionnaire: https://petstablished.com/adoption_form/43315/generic
➡️ Adoption info: http://www.k-9lifesavers.org/howtoadopt/
👉 Meet Pup Regina and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pup Lady Sparkles
- Breed: Border Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (about 14 weeks)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Weight: ~10 lbs
- Living at: Coming soon
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: K-9 Lifesavers
Pup Lady Sparkles is a scruffy, petite terrier mix with a fun name to match her look. At just 14 weeks, she’s ready to learn all about life in a loving home.
Interested? Start here:
➡️ Adoption Questionnaire: https://petstablished.com/adoption_form/43315/generic
➡️ How to adopt: http://www.k-9lifesavers.org/howtoadopt/
👉 Meet Pup Lady Sparkles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pup Clover
- Breed: Dachshund / Beagle mix
- Age: Baby (about 14 weeks)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Weight: ~10 lbs
- Living at: Coming soon
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: K-9 Lifesavers
Pup Clover is a tiny Dachshund/Beagle mix with classic hound charm in a smaller package. She’s young, so she’ll need patient training and plenty of gentle guidance.
To apply:
➡️ Adoption Questionnaire: https://petstablished.com/adoption_form/43315/generic
➡️ Adoption details: http://www.k-9lifesavers.org/howtoadopt/
👉 Meet Pup Clover and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pup Ralphie
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Hound mix
- Age: Baby (about 4–5 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Weight: ~25 lbs
- Living at: Coming soon
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: K-9 Lifesavers
Pup Ralphie is another adorable Lab/Hound mix boy, ready to grow into a loyal companion. With his age and size, he’s a great candidate for an active home that enjoys walks and training.
Get started:
➡️ Adoption Questionnaire: https://petstablished.com/adoption_form/43315/generic
➡️ How to adopt: http://www.k-9lifesavers.org/howtoadopt/
👉 Meet Pup Ralphie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dixie
- Breed: Newfoundland / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult (about 1.5 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Weight: ~76 lbs
- Adoption fee: $400
- Shelter: A Home of Their Own Animal Rescue
- Contact: A Home of Their Own Animal Rescue (see listing for phone/email)
Dixie is a big, goofy, and very affectionate girl who loves people. She is very housetrained, walks nicely on a leash, and does great in the car. She’s also amazing with kids and polite with other dogs, preferring calm, slow introductions rather than rough play.
If you’re looking for a large, loving family dog who already has great manners, Dixie could be a wonderful match.
👉 Meet Dixie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Silver Spring, MD, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their profiles with friends and neighbors. Every share helps them get one step closer to a forever family.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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