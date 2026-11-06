🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Silver Spring

Looking for a loyal friend in Silver Spring, MD? These adoptable dogs are waiting for a safe, loving home and a family to call their own.

Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog mix

Catahoula Leopard Dog mix Age: Baby (DOB 06/04/2026)

Baby (DOB 06/04/2026) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with tan

Brown/Chocolate with tan Weight: ~18 lbs

~18 lbs Living at: Foster home

Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: K-9 Lifesavers

Contact: K-9 Lifesavers – see adoption form link below

Pup Willow is a lovely young pup just starting life and learning about the world from her foster home. As a Catahoula mix, she’ll likely enjoy playtime, walks, and mental enrichment as she grows.

To adopt, you’ll need to fill out an Adoption Questionnaire:

➡️ https://petstablished.com/adoption_form/43315/generic

Learn more about the process: http://www.k-9lifesavers.org/howtoadopt/

👉 Meet Pup Willow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Goldendoodle

Goldendoodle Age: Adult (about 4 years)

Adult (about 4 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Weight: ~50 lbs

~50 lbs Living at: Coming soon to the rescue

to the rescue Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: K-9 Lifesavers

Contact: K-9 Lifesavers – via adoption form

Jordan is a gorgeous Goldendoodle girl with a sweet heart. At about 4 years old, she’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home that will give her love, structure, and regular grooming.

Interested in Jordan? Start with the Adoption Questionnaire:

➡️ https://petstablished.com/adoption_form/43315/generic

Process details: http://www.k-9lifesavers.org/howtoadopt/

👉 Meet Jordan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Miniature)

Poodle (Miniature) Gender: Female

Female Shelter: K-9 Lifesavers

Contact: K-9 Lifesavers – see adoption form link below

Details are still being added for Gertie, but as a miniature Poodle, she’ll likely need regular grooming and enjoy time with her people. Check her listing for updates on age, size, and personality.

To get started:

➡️ Adoption form: https://petstablished.com/adoption_form/43315/generic

➡️ Adoption info: http://www.k-9lifesavers.org/howtoadopt/

👉 Meet Gertie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Hound mix

Labrador Retriever / Hound mix Age: Baby (about 4–5 months)

Baby (about 4–5 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Weight: ~25 lbs

~25 lbs Living at: Coming soon

Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: K-9 Lifesavers

Pup Rhone is an adorable young Lab/Hound mix boy. At 4–5 months, he’s at a great age for training, bonding, and learning good manners with his new family.

Start the process here:

➡️ Adoption Questionnaire: https://petstablished.com/adoption_form/43315/generic

➡️ How to adopt: http://www.k-9lifesavers.org/howtoadopt/

👉 Meet Pup Rhone and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Hound mix

Labrador Retriever / Hound mix Age: Baby (about 4–5 months)

Baby (about 4–5 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white Weight: ~20 lbs

~20 lbs Living at: Coming soon

Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: K-9 Lifesavers

Pup Regina is a sweet Lab/Hound mix pup with soft coloring and a young, eager spirit. She’ll need a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of love.

To meet Regina, begin with:

➡️ Adoption Questionnaire: https://petstablished.com/adoption_form/43315/generic

➡️ Adoption info: http://www.k-9lifesavers.org/howtoadopt/

👉 Meet Pup Regina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Terrier mix

Border Terrier mix Age: Baby (about 14 weeks)

Baby (about 14 weeks) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Weight: ~10 lbs

~10 lbs Living at: Coming soon

Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: K-9 Lifesavers

Pup Lady Sparkles is a scruffy, petite terrier mix with a fun name to match her look. At just 14 weeks, she’s ready to learn all about life in a loving home.

Interested? Start here:

➡️ Adoption Questionnaire: https://petstablished.com/adoption_form/43315/generic

➡️ How to adopt: http://www.k-9lifesavers.org/howtoadopt/

👉 Meet Pup Lady Sparkles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dachshund / Beagle mix

Dachshund / Beagle mix Age: Baby (about 14 weeks)

Baby (about 14 weeks) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Weight: ~10 lbs

~10 lbs Living at: Coming soon

Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: K-9 Lifesavers

Pup Clover is a tiny Dachshund/Beagle mix with classic hound charm in a smaller package. She’s young, so she’ll need patient training and plenty of gentle guidance.

To apply:

➡️ Adoption Questionnaire: https://petstablished.com/adoption_form/43315/generic

➡️ Adoption details: http://www.k-9lifesavers.org/howtoadopt/

👉 Meet Pup Clover and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Hound mix

Labrador Retriever / Hound mix Age: Baby (about 4–5 months)

Baby (about 4–5 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Weight: ~25 lbs

~25 lbs Living at: Coming soon

Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: K-9 Lifesavers

Pup Ralphie is another adorable Lab/Hound mix boy, ready to grow into a loyal companion. With his age and size, he’s a great candidate for an active home that enjoys walks and training.

Get started:

➡️ Adoption Questionnaire: https://petstablished.com/adoption_form/43315/generic

➡️ How to adopt: http://www.k-9lifesavers.org/howtoadopt/

👉 Meet Pup Ralphie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Newfoundland / Labrador Retriever mix

Newfoundland / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult (about 1.5 years)

Adult (about 1.5 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Weight: ~76 lbs

~76 lbs Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: A Home of Their Own Animal Rescue

Contact: A Home of Their Own Animal Rescue (see listing for phone/email)

Dixie is a big, goofy, and very affectionate girl who loves people. She is very housetrained, walks nicely on a leash, and does great in the car. She’s also amazing with kids and polite with other dogs, preferring calm, slow introductions rather than rough play.

If you’re looking for a large, loving family dog who already has great manners, Dixie could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Dixie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Silver Spring, MD, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share their profiles with friends and neighbors. Every share helps them get one step closer to a forever family.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.