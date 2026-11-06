🎁 Free Garden Gear & More in Silver Spring This Week

Silver Spring neighbors are sharing some great free items right now, from plants to hardware. If you’re nearby, these could be handy for your home or garden.

Item: Mature Cordyline Green Spike plant in a large patio planter, surrounded by red, pink, and white geraniums

Condition: Described as gorgeous, mature, and thriving; has been outdoors on a back deck all summer

Location: Indian Springs, Silver Spring, MD

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a full patio planter arrangement, not just a single plant. The owner says it’s too large to bring inside for winter and would love it to go to someone who can enjoy it or overwinter it in a garage, sunroom, or similar space.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Several metal fence posts, 5 and 6 feet long

Condition: Not specified; offered as-is

Location: Near Ray's Meadow Park, Silver Spring, MD — at the bottom of the owner’s property near the street

Source: nextdoor.com

These are loose metal fence posts free for pickup. The poster says they’re already placed near the street, so you can come and get them directly.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 15-foot heavy chain

Condition: Not specified; previously used

Location: Four Corners, Montgomery County, Maryland (near University and Colesville)

Source: trashnothing.com

This is a 15 feet long heavy chain that was used to prevent theft of bikes while traveling. The poster is following a Fair Chance Policy and will wait before choosing a recipient so more people have time to reply.

Photos are available here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/dbk9os4

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Free items in Silver Spring tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.