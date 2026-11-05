🤝 Silver Spring Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Roles

Silver Spring has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. These roles range from full-time with strong benefits to flexible part-time.

Employer: Total Care Services, Inc. (TCS)

Total Care Services, Inc. (TCS) Location: Silver Spring, MD (serving Montgomery, Baltimore, Howard Counties )

(serving ) Salary: $60,000 base + quarterly bonus up to $1,250

Type: Full-time, hybrid (remote + local travel)

Nonprofit role supporting adults with complex medical needs who want to live in the community instead of facilities. Strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, loan-forgiveness eligible employer) plus mileage reimbursement and flexible scheduling.

Employer: National Children’s Center (NCC)

Location: University Blvd., Silver Spring, MD

Pay: $21.54/hour

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 9am–4pm (35 hrs/week)

Work directly with adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in day or companion care programs. Great if you like planning activities, teaching life skills, and helping people build community connections; full-time hours with benefits at a steady daytime schedule.

Employer: A Village Wellness Center

Location: Silver Spring, MD 20910 (hybrid remote + onsite)

(hybrid remote + onsite) Pay: $23.00–$25.00/hour

Type: Part-time, up to 20 hours/week, hybrid

Help build a new peer recovery program inside an IOP/outpatient behavioral health practice. Perfect for an experienced, fully certified CPRS who wants to use lived experience to support others, run a Saturday peer group, and help shape workflows in a small, recovery-focused team.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.