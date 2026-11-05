🏘️ Silver Spring Planning & Development Jobs – Multiple Openings

Silver Spring is busy with new projects, transit work, and housing growth, so planning and development skills are in demand right now.

Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week:

Employer: Toole Design Group

Toole Design Group Location: Silver Spring, MD (hybrid, HQ office)

(hybrid, HQ office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $82,000–$92,000

Help shape how people move around the region by supporting big development projects and making sustainable travel options easier to use. This is a great fit if you have planning or transportation experience and want to work with a mission-driven, employee-owned firm.

Employer: Allied Technologies and Consulting, LLC

Location: Silver Spring, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (federal contract role)

Support Army medical research (WRAIR) by drafting and tracking agreements with federal and non-federal partners. Ideal if you know government agreements, DoD processes, or enjoy detailed coordination work across many stakeholders.

Employer: Habitat America

Location: Silver Spring, MD – The Residences at Forest Glen

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a new 100% Tax Credit apartment community and step in for the Property Manager when needed. Best for someone with 3+ years of Tax Credit property management who likes resident events, detailed paperwork, and leading a small team.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local roles like this don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.