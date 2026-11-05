🔬 Silver Spring Science & Research Jobs with Multiple Openings

Silver Spring is buzzing with science and public health work right now, especially around FDA and DoD projects. If you’re into data, antibodies, or NLP, there’s a lot here worth a closer look.

Employer: The Geneva Foundation

The Geneva Foundation Location: Silver Spring, MD

Type: Full-time (Postdoctoral Fellow/Consultant)

Salary: ~$75,000/year

Work at the intersection of computational protein design, structural biology, AI, and vaccinology. You’ll design, express, purify, and characterize antibodies and scFvs, while also helping manage a high-impact prophylactics research project. U.S. work authorization is required.

Employer: Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE) – at FDA CDER

– at Location: Hybrid – FDA White Oak Campus, Silver Spring, MD

Type: Full-time research appointment (fellowship)

Stipend: Monthly, based on education/experience

Join FDA CDER to analyze adult and pediatric clinical trial data from ~1,200 pediatric trials. Great fit if you’re early-career (BS, MS, or PhD) and want hands-on experience in data analysis, PK/efficacy/safety extrapolation, and pediatric drug development.

Employer: Cherokee Federal

Location: Silver Spring, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting range $92,000–$95,000

Support the Armed Forces Health Surveillance Division (GEIS Branch) with infectious disease surveillance data across the DoD. Ideal if you have R, SQL, Tableau, epidemiology/public health data science skills and can obtain or already hold a Secret clearance. Strong benefits and 401(k) match included.

Employer: Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education (ORISE) – at FDA CDER

– at Location: Silver Spring, MD

Type: Full-time fellowship (contract appointment)

Application Deadline: 11/23/2026, 3:00 PM ET

Stipend: Monthly, based on education/experience

Help FDA use natural language processing (NLP) to review large volumes of consumer study text data for OTC drug approvals. Great for MS/PhD candidates or grads in data science, computer science, NLP, or statistics who want real-world regulatory and ML experience.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.