🛒 Silver Spring Retail Jobs with Multiple Sales & Manager Roles

Silver Spring’s retail scene is busy right now, especially in tech and beauty. If you like talking with people and hitting goals, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Comcast Xfinity

Comcast Xfinity Location: Silver Spring, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19/hr base , target ~$27.38/hr with commission (uncapped commission potential)

, (uncapped commission potential) Perks: Day-one Medical, Dental, Vision, PTO, 401(k) with up to 6% match, tuition reimbursement up to $8,000, Xfinity service discounts, Universal Resorts ticket discounts

You’ll demo Xfinity products, help customers with bills and upgrades, and work toward clear sales goals in a busy store. Good fit if you’re tech-curious, love talking with people, and want strong benefits plus commission upside.

Note: There are multiple postings for this same role in Silver Spring; details are the same, so they’re grouped here.

Employer: RBC NOVA 1, LLC (European Wax Center)

Location: Silver Spring, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $20/hr + commission & bonus

Perks: Employee discounts on services and retail products

Lead a small team in a busy beauty center, welcome guests, drive product and service sales, and help hit daily, weekly, and monthly goals. Great if you’re a “sales rock star” who loves beauty, wants to build a team, and doesn’t mind working some nights and weekends.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good retail roles in Silver Spring tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.