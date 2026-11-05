📋 Silver Spring Admin Jobs with Multiple Bilingual Roles

Silver Spring has a steady flow of front desk and patient access roles right now, especially if you speak Spanish or Korean. Here are a few solid admin openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Holy Cross Health / Trinity Health

Holy Cross Health / Trinity Health Location: Silver Spring, MD

Salary: $17.65 – $23.85/hour (based on experience, skills, education)

(based on experience, skills, education) Type: Part-time, Day shift

You’ll help patients check in by verifying their info, insurance, and payments while keeping everything confidential and accurate. This role is great if you have strong customer service skills, can type 45+ wpm, and ideally speak Spanish; you’ll be on your feet, working directly with patients and hospital staff.

Employer: Blank Kim, P.C. (Blank Kim Injury Law)

Location: Silver Spring, MD

Salary: $16.00 – $19.00/hour

Type: Full-time, in-office (Mon–Fri, ~40 hrs/week)

Plaintiff’s personal injury law firm seeking a friendly, bilingual Spanish or Korean receptionist/legal assistant to run the front desk, answer phones, organize mail, and support the legal team. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, organized, and want hands-on experience in the legal field with benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume soon—good admin spots in Silver Spring tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.