💰 Silver Spring Accounting Roles with Multiple TurboTax Openings

Silver Spring’s finance job scene is heating up, especially for tax pros who like client-facing work and flexible hours. If you’re an EA, CPA, or seasoned preparer, these TurboTax roles could be a strong fit.

Employer: Intuit

Intuit Location: Silver Spring, MD (in-office TurboTax location)

(in-office TurboTax location) Type: Part-time, year-round

Pay (Maryland): $26.00 – $39.00/hour + potential cash bonus and equity rewards

This role is all about hands-on tax prep (simple to complex returns) plus being a local community tax expert. You’ll meet clients in person and via video, help with life-event tax questions, and connect them to other Intuit services like bookkeeping and payroll.

Perks & highlights:

401(k) with company match, paid sick time, Employee Stock Purchase Plan

E&O insurance and Employee Assistance Program provided by Intuit

Free TurboTax and discounts on other Intuit products

Ongoing training to grow into bookkeeping, payroll, and advisory work

Who it’s good for:

EA, CPA, or tax attorney (preferred) with 3+ years of paid experience and 30+ 1040s per season

of paid experience and Comfortable working onsite 20+ hours/week , mainly Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm (more hours in tax season)

, mainly (more hours in tax season) Someone who likes community outreach, workshops, and building a local client base

Note: The “Onsite,” “In-Office,” and “In-Person” TurboTax Expert listings in Silver Spring are the same core role with the same pay, duties, and requirements. Choose any link to apply, but you only need to apply once.

If this sounds like you, don’t wait—tax-season hiring moves fast. Click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.