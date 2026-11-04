🚌 Silver Spring MD Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Silver Spring has some solid driving jobs right now, from medical routes to OTR trucking. If you like being on the road and want steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: MedSpeed

MedSpeed Location: Silver Spring, MD (DMV area routes)

(DMV area routes) Salary: $18.40/hour

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8:30 AM–6:00 PM

, What stands out: Company vehicle provided, fixed schedule, and all training included. You’ll drive long-distance routes moving lab specimens and medical supplies, with benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and on-demand pay.

Employer: Navajo Express

Location: Silver Spring, MD (OTR across lower 48)

(OTR across lower 48) Salary: $85,000–$90,000/year

Type: Full-time, OTR

What stands out: High earning potential with 2,600–3,000 miles/week and 99% no-touch freight. Offers medical, dental, vision, life insurance, pet and rider policy, late-model trucks, and bonuses for clean inspections.

Employer: Aastha Adult Medical Day Care

Location: Silver Spring, MD 20904

Salary: $21.50/hour

Type: Full-time, 40 hours/week, Monday–Friday, in person

What stands out: Great for Spanish speakers who enjoy helping seniors and adults with disabilities. You’ll drive a center vehicle, assist with boarding, activities, and basic care, with paid time off, free uniforms, and a steady weekday schedule.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.