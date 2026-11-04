🏗️ Silver Spring, MD Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Silver Spring’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around space and water infrastructure. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are a couple of strong local options worth a look.

Employer: Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Location: Silver Spring, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $47,000 – $58,000 base, plus equity and benefits

Hands-on role testing spaceflight hardware like separation systems and other electro-mechanical devices. You’ll run vibration, shock, and thermal vacuum tests, inspect parts, and help improve processes—great fit if you have 2+ years in aerospace environmental testing and want to work on real hardware for major space missions.

Employer: Hazen and Sawyer

Location: Silver Spring, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (pay depends on skills, experience, education, and location)

Lead planning and design for municipal water, wastewater, and stormwater projects with an employee‑owned firm focused on “all things water.” Ideal if you have 5–10 years’ design experience and a PE license (or can get one within a year) and want a mix of office design work and field/site visits.

If one of these fits you, save the link and apply soon—good engineering roles in Silver Spring don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.