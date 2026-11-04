🏭 Silver Spring Manufacturing: Multiple Space & Biotech Roles

Silver Spring’s advanced manufacturing scene is busy right now, with space hardware and biotech both hiring. If you like hands-on work with high-impact tech, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Location: Silver Spring, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $43,000 – $54,000 base (total comp listed as same range)

Support the build and assembly of spaceflight hardware like separation systems and other electro-mechanical devices. Great fit if you have 2+ years of aerospace assembly, are comfortable with precision work, soldering to J-STD, and want strong benefits plus company stock.

Employer: Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Location: Silver Spring, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $49,000 – $62,000 base (total comp listed as same range)

A more senior version of the Tech II role, focused on precision assembly and operation of spaceflight hardware. Best for folks with 5+ years of hands-on aerospace assembly who want to own complex builds and tap into Rocket Lab’s stock and rich benefits package.

Employer: Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Location: Silver Spring, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $54,000 – $66,000 base (total comp listed as same range)

Run environmental tests (thermal vacuum, vibration, shock, static load, etc.) on spaceflight hardware and keep test fixtures in top shape. Ideal if you have 5+ years in aerospace environmental testing and like hands-on lab work that directly proves hardware is flight-ready.

Employer: United Therapeutics Corporation

Location: Silver Spring, MD (100% onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $36.06 – $43.27/hour

Lead day-to-day iPSC cell manufacturing in a GMP cleanroom, from culture and differentiation to harvest and documentation. Great for someone with a biology/biomanufacturing bachelor’s + 4+ years of cell culture experience who wants to help build organ-manufacturing capabilities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, benefits, and exact requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.