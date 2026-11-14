Silver City’s food scene is busy, and a few big-name franchises are adding to their crews right now. Good mix of entry-level and management roles, with some solid perks and room to grow.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchise)

Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchise) Location: Pope & US Hwy 180, Silver City, NM 88061

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line role taking orders, running the register, making pizzas, and keeping the dining room and kitchen clean. Good fit if you’re 16+, friendly, and want flexible hours plus perks like daily pay, tuition help, and a wellness program (eligibility rules apply).

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchise)

Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchise) Location: Pope & US Hwy 180, Silver City, NM 88061

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead shifts, train crew, handle customer issues, and watch food safety and costs. Great next step if you’re 18+, have customer service experience, and want paid training, daily pay access, and discount/wellness programs while building leadership skills.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchise)

Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchise) Location: Pope & US Hwy 180, Silver City, NM 88061

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the General Manager with scheduling, hiring, training, and daily operations in a busy restaurant. You’ll need about 1 year of assistant manager experience, a valid driver’s license, and open availability; in return you get management training, tuition help, daily pay, and growth potential.

Employer: KBP Brands (KBP Inspired – Arby’s)

Location: Silver City, NM

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Puesto de gerente de turno en Arby’s, ideal si tienes 1+ año de experiencia supervisando en comida rápida o retail. Ofrecen capacitación pagada, comida gratis en tu turno, seguro médico/dental/de la vista, PTO pagado y un plan de carrera para crecer a Assistant Manager o Restaurant Manager.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full details, and send in an application this week so you’re early in the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.