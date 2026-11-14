Silver City’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options from big national brands and a niche merchandiser. If you like helping customers and keeping stores running smooth, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1357

Walmart Supercenter Location: Silver City, NM (2501 Highway 180 E)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$32/hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums

Lead the apparel team on the sales floor, help customers find what they need, and keep clothing displays neat and stocked. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for degrees and certificates.

Employer: Jacent

Location: Silver City, NM (within 20 miles of 88022)

Type: Part-time (8–12 hours/week)

Part-time (8–12 hours/week) Pay: $15–$18/hour + $2,950 sign-on bonus (for eligible start dates)

Work daytime hours setting up displays and impulse items in local stores, with paid training, mileage and travel time, and cell phone reimbursement. Good fit if you like working on your own, staying active, and having a predictable, flexible schedule.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Silver City, NM

Type: Full-time (around 30 hours/week)

Pay: $17.50–$22.50/hour

Key-holder role where you help open and close the store, handle cash, support the pharmacy window, and coach team members on great customer service. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, 401(k), and training programs.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.