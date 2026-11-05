🛒 Silver City Retail Jobs With Multiple Walmart Openings

Silver City’s Walmart is hiring across several departments right now, with both part-time and full-time roles. Good pay, solid benefits, and lots of shift options if you need flexibility.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Walmart Supercenter #1357, 2501 Highway 180 E, Silver City, NM 88061

Salary: $14 – $27 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible premiums and performance incentives Type: Part-Time (Mid-shift, Closing)

Greet shoppers, help them find what they need, and keep Home department displays looking sharp. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Live Better U tuition-paid education programs.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Walmart Supercenter #1357, 2501 Highway 180 E, Silver City, NM 88061

Salary: $14 – $27 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible premiums and performance incentives Type: Part-Time (Opening, Morning, Mid-shift, Closing, Overnight)

Keep the Fresh area stocked, rotate meat and produce, and follow food safety rules. Great if you like staying active and want lots of shift choices, plus access to Walmart benefits and paid education programs.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Walmart Supercenter #1357, 2501 Highway 180 E, Silver City, NM 88061

Salary: $19 – $32 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible premiums and performance incentives Type: Full-Time (Mid-shift, Closing)

Lead the Auto Care Center team and take care of customers’ vehicles while they shop. This role offers room to grow with advanced training, business development experience, and the full Walmart benefits package.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and get your application in while these spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.