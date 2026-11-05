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Silver City
🏥 Silver City NM Travel Healthcare: Multiple High-Paying Roles
5 days ago
Silver City is buzzing with travel healthcare gigs right now, especially in therapy and newborn care. If you’re up for 13-week adventures with solid weekly pay, this batch is worth a look.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,569/week
- Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Silver City, NM
- Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts)
- Start Date: 12/07/2026
- Specialty: Physical Therapist (Therapy)
This PT role comes with strong MedPro perks: weekly pay, housing or housing allowance, group health for you and family, 401(k) match, CEU reimbursement, and travel reimbursement. Great fit if you have at least 1 year of PT experience and want a well-supported travel contract.
Travel Inpatient Physical Therapist – $2,400/week
- Employer: Cross Country Allied
- Location: Silver City, NM
- Type: Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri days)
- Start Date: 12/07/2026
- Specialty: Inpatient PT
Day-shift PT role covering inpatient and outpatient with a steady Monday–Friday schedule. Includes private housing or allowance, comprehensive health insurance (with dependent coverage), 401(k), travel reimbursement, and unlimited free CE credits.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,507/week
- Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.
- Location: Silver City, NM
- Type: Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts)
- Start Date: 12/07/2026
- Specialty: Physical Therapist
Host focuses on making travel easy, with Day 1 medical, 401(k) match, travel reimbursements, and housing support. Good option if you want a responsive recruiter team and lots of job choices after this contract.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,563/week
- Employer: TotalMed Allied
- Location: Silver City, NM
- Type: Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts)
- Start Date: 12/07/2026
- Specialty: Physical Therapist (Acute care)
Hands-on acute care PT role where you’ll evaluate, plan, and adjust care, and supervise PTAs. Comes with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, Day 1 benefits, 401(k), CE, and wellness programs. Requires BLS and typically 1 year of experience.
Travel Physical Therapy Assistant – $1,786/week
- Employer: AHS Staffing
- Location: Silver City, NM
- Type: Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 5×8 day shifts)
- Start Date: 12/07/2026
- Specialty: Physical Therapy Assistant – General
PTA role with a clear pay breakdown and strong support: medical/dental/vision/pet insurance, 401(k) match, housing or housing allowance, and referral bonuses up to $1,000. Ideal if you have 2+ years’ experience and want a recruiter-focused agency.
Travel Physical Therapy Assistant – $1,987/week
- Employer: Wellspring Nurse Source
- Location: Silver City, NM
- Type: Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts)
- Start Date: 12/07/2026
- Specialty: Physical Therapy Assistant
Work under a PT in both inpatient and outpatient settings, helping patients regain mobility. Requires an Associate’s PTA degree, NM PTA license, and BLS; 1 year of experience preferred. Wellspring highlights strong clinician support and a culture built around traveler success.
Travel Physical Therapy Assistant – $1,851/week
- Employer: TotalMed Allied
- Location: Silver City, NM
- Type: Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts)
- Start Date: 12/07/2026
- Specialty: Physical Therapy Assistant
PTA contract with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, Day 1 medical/dental/vision, 401(k), CE, and wellness perks. Needs BLS and at least 1 year of experience.
Travel Newborn Nursery RN – $2,573/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Silver City, NM
- Type: Travel (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts)
- Specialty: Maternal–Newborn / Newborn Nursery
Night-shift NBN role with Day 1 medical, dental, vision, Day 1 401(k) with company contribution, paid private pet-friendly housing, per diem and travel pay, and strong extra benefits like cancellation protection and CE. Perfect if you love newborn care and want a high-support travel agency.
Travel Newborn Nursery RN – $2,573/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Silver City, NM
- Type: Travel (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts)
- Specialty: Maternal–Newborn / Newborn Nursery
Very similar NBN contract with the same weekly pay and Day 1 benefits, housing options, and 24/7 recruiter support. Worth checking both postings in case one moves faster or offers slightly different details.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, double-check the details, and get your application in before the good assignments disappear.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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