🏥 Silver City NM Travel Healthcare: Multiple High-Paying Roles

Silver City is buzzing with travel healthcare gigs right now, especially in therapy and newborn care. If you’re up for 13-week adventures with solid weekly pay, this batch is worth a look.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

MedPro Healthcare Staffing Location: Silver City, NM

Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts)

(13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts) Start Date: 12/07/2026

Specialty: Physical Therapist (Therapy)

This PT role comes with strong MedPro perks: weekly pay, housing or housing allowance, group health for you and family, 401(k) match, CEU reimbursement, and travel reimbursement. Great fit if you have at least 1 year of PT experience and want a well-supported travel contract.

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Cross Country Allied Location: Silver City, NM

Type: Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri days)

(13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Mon–Fri days) Start Date: 12/07/2026

Specialty: Inpatient PT

Day-shift PT role covering inpatient and outpatient with a steady Monday–Friday schedule. Includes private housing or allowance, comprehensive health insurance (with dependent coverage), 401(k), travel reimbursement, and unlimited free CE credits.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Silver City, NM

Type: Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts)

(13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts) Start Date: 12/07/2026

Specialty: Physical Therapist

Host focuses on making travel easy, with Day 1 medical, 401(k) match, travel reimbursements, and housing support. Good option if you want a responsive recruiter team and lots of job choices after this contract.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

TotalMed Allied Location: Silver City, NM

Type: Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts)

(13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts) Start Date: 12/07/2026

Specialty: Physical Therapist (Acute care)

Hands-on acute care PT role where you’ll evaluate, plan, and adjust care, and supervise PTAs. Comes with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, Day 1 benefits, 401(k), CE, and wellness programs. Requires BLS and typically 1 year of experience.

Employer: AHS Staffing

AHS Staffing Location: Silver City, NM

Type: Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 5×8 day shifts)

(13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 5×8 day shifts) Start Date: 12/07/2026

Specialty: Physical Therapy Assistant – General

PTA role with a clear pay breakdown and strong support: medical/dental/vision/pet insurance, 401(k) match, housing or housing allowance, and referral bonuses up to $1,000. Ideal if you have 2+ years’ experience and want a recruiter-focused agency.

Employer: Wellspring Nurse Source

Wellspring Nurse Source Location: Silver City, NM

Type: Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts)

(13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts) Start Date: 12/07/2026

Specialty: Physical Therapy Assistant

Work under a PT in both inpatient and outpatient settings, helping patients regain mobility. Requires an Associate’s PTA degree, NM PTA license, and BLS; 1 year of experience preferred. Wellspring highlights strong clinician support and a culture built around traveler success.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

TotalMed Allied Location: Silver City, NM

Type: Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts)

(13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts) Start Date: 12/07/2026

Specialty: Physical Therapy Assistant

PTA contract with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, Day 1 medical/dental/vision, 401(k), CE, and wellness perks. Needs BLS and at least 1 year of experience.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Silver City, NM

Type: Travel (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts)

(13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts) Specialty: Maternal–Newborn / Newborn Nursery

Night-shift NBN role with Day 1 medical, dental, vision, Day 1 401(k) with company contribution, paid private pet-friendly housing, per diem and travel pay, and strong extra benefits like cancellation protection and CE. Perfect if you love newborn care and want a high-support travel agency.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Silver City, NM

Type: Travel (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts)

(13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts) Specialty: Maternal–Newborn / Newborn Nursery

Very similar NBN contract with the same weekly pay and Day 1 benefits, housing options, and 24/7 recruiter support. Worth checking both postings in case one moves faster or offers slightly different details.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, double-check the details, and get your application in before the good assignments disappear.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.