Siloam Springs may be a small town, but the IT roles here are big‑city level. Lockheed Martin is hiring several senior data and AI pros with strong pay and benefits.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Siloam Springs, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary range (GeoZone 4): $133,500 – $247,900

Lead the technical team behind Lockheed’s Enterprise Control Tower and help build the company’s core data foundation for AI agents and analytics. This is a people-leadership role where you set strategy, manage budgets and staffing, and guide data products and ontologies across the enterprise.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Siloam Springs, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary range (GeoZone 4): $133,500 – $247,900

Own the logical data models and ontologies that power Lockheed’s next‑gen AI and analytics stack. You’ll work in a Databricks‑centric environment, model SAP/Apriso data, and partner closely with data scientists and product owners to ship enterprise‑grade data products.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Siloam Springs, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary range (GeoZone 4): $108,600 – $201,600

Senior individual-contributor role focused on ontologies, knowledge graphs, and production AI systems. You’ll design semantic models, AI agent architectures, and graph-based systems, and lead technical direction across teams without formal people management.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Location: Siloam Springs, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary range (GeoZone 4): $94,400 – $175,200

Hands-on lead role building end‑to‑end data pipelines and certified data products in Databricks. You’ll also help govern the enterprise ontology, tune Delta Lake performance, and mentor other engineers while keeping security and governance tight.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on skills, locations, and how the GeoZone pay works.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.