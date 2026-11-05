🏥 Siloam Springs Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Siloam Springs has a steady mix of hands-on patient care and clinic roles right now. Good options here if you want stable hours or a clear path to grow in healthcare.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Siloam Springs, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17 – $23.25/hour

Patient-facing role in the pharmacy where you help fill prescriptions, support the pharmacist, and work directly with customers. Includes an “earn while you learn” apprenticeship and training to become PTCB certified, so it’s a strong entry point if you want a long-term pharmacy career.

Employer: Circle of Life Hospice – Personal Care

Location: Siloam Springs, AR

Type: Full-time (flexible PRN options mentioned)

(flexible PRN options mentioned) Salary: Starting at $16.50/hour (plus weekend differential)

Non-medical caregiving in homes, focused on companionship, ADL help, errands, and light housekeeping. Offers flexible scheduling, paid drive time and mileage, PTO, health insurance for full-time, retirement plan, and education help toward PCA/CNA.

Employer: Community Clinic

Location: Primary & Specialty Care Clinic, Holly St, Siloam Springs, AR

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Salary: Not listed

Daytime clinic role for an Arkansas-licensed RN working with high-risk patients on chronic disease management, care planning, and care transitions. Comes with a mission-driven setting and benefits like health, dental, vision, life insurance, 403(b) with 5% employer contribution, PTO, holidays, and employee care discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like exact schedule and unit can often be worked out with the hiring team.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.