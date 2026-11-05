🔧 Siloam Springs Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings

Siloam Springs has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like fixing things or keeping spaces clean and safe.

Here are a few strong options hiring in Siloam Springs, AR:

Employer: Simmons Foods

Simmons Foods Location: Siloam Springs, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on equipment repair and preventative maintenance in a busy food facility. Good fit if you have experience or vocational training in welding, electrical, mechanical repair, refrigeration, or hydraulics, and don’t mind physical work in a loud, cold or hot environment.

Employer: Ms Tan’s OCD Cleaning Service

Ms Tan’s OCD Cleaning Service Location: Siloam Springs, AR

Type: Part-time, Contract

Pay: $13.50/hour

Early morning 6:00 AM start cleaning offices, restrooms, and common areas. You’ll run an auto-riding floor scrubber, handle dusting, mopping, vacuuming, and some deep cleaning. Great if you want in-person work and can lift up to 40 lbs.

Employer: La-Z-Boy Incorporated

La-Z-Boy Incorporated Location: Siloam Springs, AR

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Multi-craft role doing predictive, preventive, and emergency maintenance on plant electrical and mechanical systems. Best for someone with 5+ years’ experience and strong skills in troubleshooting, reading schematics/ladder logic, and using tools like multimeters; offers a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, PTO, holidays).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts and exact duties.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.