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San Mateo
New land could add homes near San Mateo project
11 days ago
Developer Tourbineau has bought an extra half-acre next to its planned office conversion project in San Mateo. The new site could allow construction of hundreds of additional homes beside the planned office-to-housing project. More information: https://t.co/I26L4SSaGT
This content is adapted from materials provided by Silicon Valley Business Journal
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