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Hockey
New San Jose hockey brand inspired by Bay Area history
11 days ago
A new hockey brand in San Jose has been created that draws its look and identity from two Bay Area roots: the Pacific coastline and a San Francisco baseball team from 1946. More information: https://t.co/5h6F1ucr7r
This content is adapted from materials provided by Silicon Valley Business Journal
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