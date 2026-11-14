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Santa Clara
Santa Clara to review new Nvidia HQ plan Nov. 18
12 days ago
Nvidia is proposing a new headquarters building in Santa Clara that would use the same hexagon-style design as its Voyager and Endeavor buildings. The Santa Clara city government will review the project on 2026-11-18. More information: https://t.co/C6QbsUaNY8
This content is adapted from materials provided by Silicon Valley Business Journal
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