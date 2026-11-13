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Santa Clara
Future of remaining Agrihood lot still undecided
4 days ago
One empty lot remains at Santa Clara’s Agrihood development. Developer Core says the choice for that site is either 44 townhomes or leaving the lot vacant, while Santa Clara city staff want to keep existing approvals in place for 160 apartments on the site. More information: https://t.co/6VpXZJYmN9
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