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Santa Clara

Debate over final Agrihood housing lot

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dIctT_1GyCfg6H00

One empty lot remains at Santa Clara’s Agrihood development, and Core says the options are to build 44 townhomes or leave the site vacant, while city staff want to keep approvals in place for 160 apartments on the site. More information: https://t.co/ETA9Ooe4VN

This content is adapted from materials provided by Silicon Valley Business Journal

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