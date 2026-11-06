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Cupertino
Coco Ichibanya to open in Cupertino
8 days ago
Japanese curry chain Coco Ichibanya is opening a new location in Cupertino, likely at the Nineteen800 Apartments, where it would join Kura Revolving Sushi Bar and Dough Zone Dumpling House. The company is already hiring staff for this new location. More information: https://t.co/dFyKWhuXLp
This content is adapted from materials provided by Silicon Valley Business Journal
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