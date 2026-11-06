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San Jose
640-unit condo complex renovated in downtown SJ
7 days ago
A 640-unit condo complex near San Pedro Square in downtown San Jose has been renovated with a $30 million investment, and condo sales resumed in May. Studio units in the complex now start at $375,000. More information: https://t.co/iOgYi1Se8w
This content is adapted from materials provided by Silicon Valley Business Journal
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