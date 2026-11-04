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San Jose
San Jose home prices stay over 4x U.S. median
2 days ago
A typical home in San Jose still costs more than four times the national median home price, even after two straight months of the city’s housing market lagging broader U.S. housing trends. More information: https://t.co/w4T485qdo8
This content is adapted from materials provided by Silicon Valley Business Journal
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