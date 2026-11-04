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San Jose

San Jose home prices stay over 4x U.S. median

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dIctT_1GmRgXpw00

A typical home in San Jose still costs more than four times the national median home price, even after two straight months of the city’s housing market lagging broader U.S. housing trends. More information: https://t.co/w4T485qdo8

This content is adapted from materials provided by Silicon Valley Business Journal

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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