A major downtown real estate player is stepping into venture funding, an end-of-an-era championship pitch night, and Portland’s startup activity is firing on all cylinders heading into the holiday season.

In this episode, Rick highlights Mitch Daugherty’s annual roadmap for backing local small businesses (with and without spending money), recaps demo days from Oregon Startup Center and Oregon UAS Accelerator, breaks down Big Pink owner Jeff Swickard’s investment into Tigard-based cellular imaging startup Aricelli Bio ($4.5M round), previews the 2026 Demolicious Champion of Champions showdown at Mission Theater, and covers Nik Kolov’s new free Mac tool, Infinity.