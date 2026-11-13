Here’s a roundup of interesting startup links I came across today:

It’s Friday evening. You’re wiped. But you’re still in the mood for something entertaining. Well, unfortunately, this ain’t it. But it is an opportunity to join folks from the Portland startup community for a little watch party — all from the comfort of your own keyboard.

Oregon didn’t just give the world James Beard winners. It gave the world James Beard, the father of American gastronomy. He grew up in Portland and credited Oregon as his greatest inspiration. And next year, we’ll have a market named after the guy in the city that gifted James Beard to the world.

The Oregon Cultural Trust’s mission is to lead Oregon in cultivating, growing, and valuing culture as an integral part of communities. It does this by inspiring Oregonians to invest in a permanent fund that provides annual grants to cultural organizations. Its vision is an Oregon that champions and invests in creative expression and cultural exchange, driving innovation and opportunity for all.

Early to the micromobility data game, Portland startup Ride Report always held a unique position. So it comes as little surprise that another company saw the advantage of what they were pursuing. So much so, that they’ve snapped up the startup. INRIX has acquired Ride Report.

OpenAI has launched two new security products, one for penetration testing and another for defense, and warned organizations that their businesses are only safe if they use tools like these.

Claude Meetings is starting to roll out in beta on Team and Enterprise plans. Support for other video conferencing platforms is coming soon.

Portland leaders and the Trail Blazers will almost certainly be unable to finalize a deal by next month that would pave the way for a $600 million renovation of the Moda Center and keep the team in town, jeopardizing more than half the money pledged to the proposed taxpayer-funded project.

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This doesn’t mean the McMinnville City Council is about to be swept by DSA supporters, as much of Portland’s city council has. It does suggest that Democratic Socialists are more active in Oregon outside of Portland, albeit mostly at an early stage of development, than many Oregonians probably realize. They seem to have been building an effective campaign and candidate structure, and not only in Portland.

I build small apps and write a blog, and both depend on these companies. So I went through what I have that a lab can’t ship next week, and where I’m exposed.

Vibe coding is tempting because it feels like progress. You type a sentence and a screen appears. You type another and the button works. By midnight there’s something you could show an investor, and building it never once required anybody to tell you no. A sales call can’t compete with that. The call is where somebody says your price is too high, or that they already have a vendor, or that they’ll think about it, which means no. The prototype never says any of those things. That’s the trap. A non-technical founder can spend three months of evenings prompting, testing and re-prompting, feel productive the entire time, and end the quarter with a demo and no customers.

Brian Halligan is CEO of HubSpot again. The board appointed the co-founder on November 12th, the same day Yamini Rangan stepped down as CEO and left the board, according to HubSpot’s announcement. Rangan will stay through December 1st, 2026, to support the transition.

TL;DR: Agents can now solve significantly more SlopCodeBench checkpoints while writing significantly less slop. The slop, however, has not been eliminated. Rather, it has moved up the stack to now infest design decisions. Our new LibraryDesignBench and LibraryUseBench show that frontier agents lack foresight to how their code will be used through both poor abstraction design and complete disregard for reusing library provided code.

Lately, though, a lot of the things my gut tells me are bad ideas are turning out to work really well. In our team’s retro this week that hit me pretty hard, and it was a real learning moment for me. It made me realize that a big chunk of the intuition I’ve been relying on might not be worth as much as I thought anymore, and that I need to question that experience more frequently.

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