Can AI play SimCity on an SNES…?

Can an LLM play SimCity? Not through an emulator, not on a PC: the actual SNES cartridge, through

an actual controller. I have had this idea stuck in my head for weeks, so this episode is the whole

build: a field trip for the cart, a Retro Duo that smells like a thrift store, controller surgery

with ten NPN transistors, an HDMI-to-CSI bridge that died on the bench, and Claude Code installed

on a Raspberry Pi 4 and told to write every tool it needs. Then I hit reset and let it play.