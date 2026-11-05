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Can AI play SimCity on an SNES…?
By Rick Turoczy,6 days ago
Can an LLM play SimCity? Not through an emulator, not on a PC: the actual SNES cartridge, through
an actual controller. I have had this idea stuck in my head for weeks, so this episode is the whole
build: a field trip for the cart, a Retro Duo that smells like a thrift store, controller surgery
with ten NPN transistors, an HDMI-to-CSI bridge that died on the bench, and Claude Code installed
on a Raspberry Pi 4 and told to write every tool it needs. Then I hit reset and let it play.
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