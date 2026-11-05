Silicon Florist links arrangement for November 5, 2026

Here’s a roundup of interesting startup links I came across today:

Cities, founders, employees, and companies are burning an obscene amount of time and money digging up information and assembling homemade systems. They treat infrastructure and intelligence as more SaaS subscriptions to compare in a procurement cycle. Amusingly, AI is accelerating the expectation that you can and should just build your own solutions while simultaneously pointing out that you can’t, and shouldn’t, without the infrastructure. An application does one job. Infrastructure supplies the context that makes every application, and every AI model, worth using, so its return shows up across everything built on top of it.

Overemphasis of the national data on a few big firms playing with the same handful of deals isn’t the only troubling result in the latest report that should have regional nonprofit venture development organizations honing their strategies and messaging to public investment partners: the number of IPOs is down sharply, and they are underperforming at least one key market indicator. As of September 30, the report shows the median VC-backed IPO index was consistently and increasingly below the Morningstar Growth Index as the IPOs aged. One hundred twenty days after the IPO, VC firms’ stock performance was, on average,a staggering 38.2% off the Index.

For everyone in the Portland area who works in advertising, digital media, adtech, or martech (or some other corner of the industry), this happy hour is for you!

Sometimes, it pays to look outside Portland and the Silicon Forest. To poke up our collective heads, take a gander, and assess what’s going on elsewhere. Even if that brief assessment only returns us to the position of navel gazing about what Portland could and should be doing. Such is the case with a recent post from Greg Huang at Xconomy, “A Tale of Three Cities: How Boston, Boulder, and Seattle Measure Up as Tech Innovation Hubs.”

Today we’re publishing our National Community Compact⁠(opens in a new window) and a Compute Campus Policy Blueprint⁠(opens in a new window). The compact sets out what communities can expect from OpenAI at future campuses that we own and operate. The blueprint proposes policies to help ensure that compute campus development gives communities a meaningful voice, protects families from new costs, and broadly shares the economic gains of AI.

Agility® (Nasdaq: AGLT), a leading humanoid robotics and physical AI company, today became the first U.S. publicly listed pure-play humanoid robotics company with proven, active commercial deployments. Agility’s common stock and warrants will begin trading today on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbols “AGLT” and “AGLTW,” respectively, following completion of its previously announced business combination with Churchill Capital Corp XI. The business combination and related financings represent approximately $465 million in gross capital raised before transaction expenses.

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MCP (Model Context Protocol) is an open standard for connecting AI apps to the tools and data they use. A server describes what it can do. The AI app shows that to the model. When the model wants to use something, the app calls the server and hands the result back. One protocol, so any app can work with any server.

C1 Role Mining Suggestions give you a clearer, faster place to start. Select the refresh icon, and suggestions for groups worth analyzing populate in the suggestions list on the Role Mining page, based on department, job title, or manager’s team. A confidence score on each suggestion tells you which groups to tackle first. Pick any suggestion to open its analysis, then create an access profile. No spreadsheet. No guessing where to begin.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan on Wednesday issued a 652-word statement about the Oregon governor’s race but stopped short of acknowledging Gov. Tina Kotek’s reelection.

It turns out that Oregon, a solidly blue state, is among the least affordable states in the nation, where 4 out of 10 households don’t earn enough to afford their basic needs, according to a national report released earlier this year.

Taking things personally is often an automatic psychological response shaped by our insecurities, attachment experiences, learned beliefs, and fundamental desire and need to belong. Research suggests that perceived rejection can activate our sympathetic nervous system, helping explain why interpersonal slights can feel disproportionately painful (Eisenberger et al., 2003).

Sequoia Capital posted a memo to X on Wednesday morning titled “The Sequoia of Tomorrow” that’s full of surprises. The firm has raised roughly $10 billion in new funds, it says. It is also closing its London office, shutting down its Arc accelerator and its Scouts program, merging its early-stage and growth teams into one, flattening its partnership, and killing the Monday partner meeting.

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