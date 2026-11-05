First humanoid robot on the street: Agility begins trading on Nasdaq as AGLT

Agility, the Oregon company that spun out of Oregon State University, has been heading for the public markets since June. Churchill Capital Corp XI shareholders approved the merger on November 2. Well, today’s the day. Agility’s common stock and warrants begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker AGLT. (With warrants trading under AGLTW.)

Agility® (Nasdaq: AGLT), a leading humanoid robotics and physical AI company, today became the first U.S. publicly listed pure-play humanoid robotics company with proven, active commercial deployments. Agility’s common stock and warrants will begin trading today on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbols “AGLT” and “AGLTW,” respectively, following completion of its previously announced business combination with Churchill Capital Corp XI. The business combination and related financings represent approximately $465 million in gross capital raised before transaction expenses.

That $465 million includes a PIPE led by Foxconn. And $100 million in equity funding that came in before closing. Agility says it plans to put the money toward fulfilling customer orders, expanding commercial deployments, and scaling Digit production.

For more, read the Agility press release.

Previous Agility coverage

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