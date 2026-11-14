Sikeston’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid full-time roles in both hospital and state services. If you like steady hours and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Missouri Delta Medical Center

Missouri Delta Medical Center Location: Sikeston, MO

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:00am–5:00pm

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based role supporting occupational medicine. You’ll take vitals, help with procedures and tests, keep the environment clean and safe, and assist LPNs/RNs/NPs/physicians with daily office operations. CNA course and BLS are preferred, and this is a good fit if you want regular weekday hours and direct patient contact.

Employer: State of Missouri – Department of Mental Health (SEMORS)

Location: 112 Plaza Drive, Sikeston, MO

Type: Full-time; 12-hour shifts (7am–7pm or 7pm–7am), some mandatory overtime

Salary: Not listed (state role with benefits and pension)

Hands-on role supporting adults with developmental disabilities in a state-operated crisis program. You’ll teach daily living and coping skills, collect behavior data, help with basic health care and meds (after certification), and support during crises. Requires age 18+, high school diploma/GED, valid driver’s license, ability to lift 50 lbs, and pass required trainings.

Employer: State of Missouri – Department of Mental Health (SEMORS)

Location: 112 Plaza Drive, Sikeston, MO

Type: Full-time; nights and weekends (Thu–Sun schedule, 6pm–6am/10pm)

Salary: Not listed (state role with benefits and pension)

Supervisory direct-care role in campus group homes. You’ll schedule and oversee support staff, administer meds, take vitals, help with care plans and transfers, and sometimes transport clients. Needs high school diploma/GED, valid driver’s license, and 2–4 years of relevant experience (with possible substitutions).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting answers questions and lists similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.