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Signal Mountain
Signal Mountain Public Works services for Nov. 4
3 days ago
On Wednesday, November 4, 2026, Signal Mountain Public Works is running leaf pick-up in Area 2 and garbage and brush pick-up in Area 3. The Recycle Center is open 9:00am–6:00pm, and the Town Gym is open 3:00pm–7:00pm. For help, call 423-886-2177 (Option 2) or email publicworks@signalmountaintn.gov. Service map: Public Works Area Service Map.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Signal Mountain Public Works
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