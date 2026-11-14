Signal Hill is busy right now with national chains hiring for front-of-store and stock roles. If you like helping people shop (or prefer working behind the scenes), there’s something here for you.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: Signal Hill, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.90 – $17.40/hour

Front-of-store role focused on greeting customers, running the register, keeping the store clean, and stocking merchandise. Good fit if you like a fast pace, being on your feet, and want a big-brand retail name on your resume.

Employer: Ross Stores, Inc.

Location: Signal Hill, CA

Type: Full-time, overnight shifts

Pay: $17.90 – $18.40/hour

Work behind the scenes at night unloading, stocking, and setting up the sales floor while keeping things safe and organized. Great if you prefer fewer customers, steady physical work, and a slightly higher hourly rate.

Employer: Petco

Location: 3065 California Avenue, Signal Hill, CA 90755

Type: Part-time, in-store

Pay: $16.00 – $22.00/hour (start rate $16.90)

Help pet parents find the right food, toys, and supplies while caring for animals in the store. Ideal if you love pets, want flexible hours (including evenings/weekends), and enjoy a friendly, team-focused retail setting.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.