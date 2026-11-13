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Signal Hill
Signal Hill honors third quarter employees
11 days ago
The City of Signal Hill has named its Third Quarter Employees of the Quarter, honoring staff for their hard work and service to the community: Susana from the Community Development Department, Celeste from the Public Works Department, Rebecca from the Police Department, and Celina from the Parks, Recreation & Library Services Department.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Signal Hill - California
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