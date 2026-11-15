Sierra Vista has a nice mix of retail and customer support roles right now, from auto parts to animal health to medical services. Good options if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet or on the phone.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Sierra Vista, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers at the counter and on the phone find the right auto parts, handle the register, and keep shelves stocked. Bilingual (Spanish/English) is a plus, and there’s a clear path to grow with paid time off, 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, and health benefits for eligible team members.

Employer: Lincare

Location: Sierra Vista, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Phone-based role helping patients with questions, orders, and account updates for medical products and services. You’ll handle inbound and outbound calls and update customer info in their computer system, so this is a good fit if you’re organized and like steady, desk-based work.

Employer: C-A-L Ranch Stores

Location: Sierra Vista, AZ

Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Salary: Not listed

120-day seasonal sales role helping customers with animal health and ranch products, stocking shelves, running the register, and keeping the store tidy. Great if you enjoy farm/ranch life, like talking with customers, and want short-term work with employee discount and potential access to benefits depending on hours.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has more detail and similar roles listed.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.