Sierra Vista’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with several solid travel contracts and one well-paid clinical role on base. If you’re open to nights or travel work, there’s good money on the table.

Employer: Loyal Source Government Services

Loyal Source Government Services Location: Sierra Vista, AZ (Fort Huachuca – RBAHC)

Type: Full-time (listed as volunteer in header, but paid $59.20/hour )

Full-time (listed as volunteer in header, but paid ) Pay: $59.20/hour

Provide psychological evaluations, diagnoses, and evidence-based therapy for service members and families in a military treatment facility. Great fit if you have a PhD/PsyD, APA-accredited internship, DEA, and active BLS, and want steady hours in an interdisciplinary team setting.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Sierra Vista, AZ

Type: Travel, full-time

Pay: $1,975–$2,142 per week, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts

Work nights as a CT Tech at a local hospital, using your imaging skills in a busy setting. Requires ARRT (R), CT experience strongly preferred, BLS, and 1–2 years as a Rad Tech; comes with day-1 medical/dental/vision, 401(k), CEUs, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Sierra Vista, AZ

Type: Travel, full-time

Pay: $1,535–$1,681 per week, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr night shifts

Provide acute respiratory care, respond to emergencies, and maintain equipment on a night-shift travel contract. You’ll need to be a Registered Respiratory Care Practitioner with 1–2 years acute care, BLS, ACLS, PALS, and solid multitasking skills; includes day-1 benefits, 401(k), CEUs, and referral bonuses.

Employer: American Traveler

American Traveler Location: Sierra Vista, AZ

Type: Travel, full-time

Pay: Up to $3,267 per week, 40 hrs/week, 4x10 day shifts, 13 weeks, start 12/20/2026

Join a 90-bed acute care hospital cath lab doing diagnostic and interventional cardiac procedures, with some IR float. Best for techs with 2+ years Cath Lab experience and RN, RRT, or RCIS plus strong skills in interventional devices; travel rate requires living 60+ miles away and not being recent LifePoint staff.

Employer: Malone Healthcare Solutions

Malone Healthcare Solutions Location: Sierra Vista, AZ

Type: Travel, full-time

Pay: About $2,454 per week, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr shifts, 13 weeks

Inpatient OT travel role with steady hours and strong support from a long-standing staffing agency. Comes with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), CE, license/cert reimbursement, and even pet insurance.

If one of these fits your license and schedule, click through, skim the details, and apply before the good contracts get snapped up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.